Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Flux Power in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Flux Power in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLUX opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.92. Flux Power has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $22.50.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 million. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 119.04% and a negative net margin of 57.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flux Power will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Flux Power by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 25,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Flux Power by 34.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 78,783 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Flux Power by 81.4% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,323,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,988,000 after buying an additional 593,666 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Flux Power in the third quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Flux Power in the third quarter worth about $60,000. 24.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

