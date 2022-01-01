FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.60 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.41 and the highest is $3.76. FLEETCOR Technologies posted earnings per share of $3.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full-year earnings of $13.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.88 to $13.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.11 to $15.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FLEETCOR Technologies.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $223.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $200.78 and a one year high of $295.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Read More: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.