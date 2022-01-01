FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $91.77

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.77 ($1.23) and traded as high as GBX 103.40 ($1.39). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 102.20 ($1.37), with a volume of 554,334 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FGP. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 107 ($1.44) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.55) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 107 ($1.44) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 94 ($1.26) to GBX 103 ($1.38) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 114 ($1.53) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 99.86 ($1.34).

The firm has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 101.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 91.77.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

