FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $91.77

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2022

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.77 ($1.23) and traded as high as GBX 103.40 ($1.39). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 102.20 ($1.37), with a volume of 554,334 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FGP. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 107 ($1.44) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.55) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 107 ($1.44) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 94 ($1.26) to GBX 103 ($1.38) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 114 ($1.53) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 99.86 ($1.34).

The firm has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 101.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 91.77.

About FirstGroup (LON:FGP)

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.