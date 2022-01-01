First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Purchased by Corbett Road Capital Management LLC

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 3.1% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $743,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 844.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 124,304 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 361.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $53.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.33 and a 200 day moving average of $53.67. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $54.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

