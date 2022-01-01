First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,263 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.37% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

FCTR opened at $35.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average is $35.25. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $28.87 and a twelve month high of $36.97.

