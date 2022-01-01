First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd.
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has increased its dividend by 6.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
FAM opened at $9.62 on Friday. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08.
About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.