First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has increased its dividend by 6.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

FAM opened at $9.62 on Friday. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

