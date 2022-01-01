Financial Review: Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) & Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR)

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) and Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.1% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Rexford Industrial Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays out 104.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rexford Industrial Realty pays out 143.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Urstadt Biddle Properties has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Rexford Industrial Realty has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Urstadt Biddle Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Rexford Industrial Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urstadt Biddle Properties 34.87% 13.64% 4.77% Rexford Industrial Realty 26.46% 2.97% 2.02%

Volatility and Risk

Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rexford Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Urstadt Biddle Properties and Rexford Industrial Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 2 2 0 2.50 Rexford Industrial Realty 0 0 4 0 3.00

Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.94%. Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus price target of $78.75, indicating a potential downside of 2.91%. Given Urstadt Biddle Properties’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Urstadt Biddle Properties is more favorable than Rexford Industrial Realty.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urstadt Biddle Properties $135.58 million 6.32 $47.28 million $0.88 24.20 Rexford Industrial Realty $330.14 million 37.22 $76.40 million $0.67 121.06

Rexford Industrial Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Urstadt Biddle Properties. Urstadt Biddle Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rexford Industrial Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Urstadt Biddle Properties beats Rexford Industrial Realty on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

