Financial Review: Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) vs. Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN)

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) and Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.6% of Alamos Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Excellon Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Alamos Gold and Excellon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alamos Gold -2.28% 6.57% 5.11% Excellon Resources -112.36% -28.63% -16.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alamos Gold and Excellon Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alamos Gold $748.10 million 4.03 $144.20 million ($0.06) -128.15 Excellon Resources $26.20 million 1.40 -$16.02 million ($1.30) -0.85

Alamos Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Excellon Resources. Alamos Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Excellon Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Alamos Gold and Excellon Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alamos Gold 0 2 2 0 2.50 Excellon Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alamos Gold currently has a consensus price target of $14.17, indicating a potential upside of 84.22%. Given Alamos Gold’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alamos Gold is more favorable than Excellon Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Alamos Gold has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Excellon Resources has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alamos Gold beats Excellon Resources on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

