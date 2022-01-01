Financial Partners Group Inc Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Financial Partners Group Inc trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.13.

Shares of HD opened at $409.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $428.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $392.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.