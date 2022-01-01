Financial Partners Group Inc Makes New Investment in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $422,000.

AVUS stock opened at $80.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.50. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $80.93.

