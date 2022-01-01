Financial Partners Group Inc Has $6.11 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price target (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,924.01 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,696.10 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,911.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,767.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

