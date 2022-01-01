Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Stock Holdings Decreased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,380 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,924 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.67% of Financial Institutions worth $12,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 49.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 9.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 102,560.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of FISI opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.06. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $503.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

