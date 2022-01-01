Financial Analysis: Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) vs. Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) and Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lion Group and Interactive Brokers Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Group $10.23 million 4.80 -$3.35 million N/A N/A Interactive Brokers Group $2.48 billion 13.39 $195.00 million $3.40 23.36

Interactive Brokers Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lion Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Lion Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Lion Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Group and Interactive Brokers Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Group N/A N/A N/A Interactive Brokers Group 10.95% 3.13% 0.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lion Group and Interactive Brokers Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Interactive Brokers Group 1 1 4 0 2.50

Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus target price of $91.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.21%. Given Interactive Brokers Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Interactive Brokers Group is more favorable than Lion Group.

Risk & Volatility

Lion Group has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interactive Brokers Group has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Interactive Brokers Group beats Lion Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lion Group Company Profile

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract for difference trading, insurance brokerage, asset management, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients. It also provides total return swap (TRS) services, which include A-shares and Hong Kong stock basket-linked TRS. Lion Group Holding Ltd. has a strategic partnership with Grandshores Technology Group Limited. The company is headquartered in Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers. The company was founded by Thomas Pechy Peterffy in 1977 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

