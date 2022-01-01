Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCI opened at $208.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.76.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 194.06%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

