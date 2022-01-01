Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 315 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Ventas were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Ventas by 9.3% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ventas by 64.1% during the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 14,619.0% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Ventas by 8.1% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 147,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ventas by 37.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 167,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $51.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.45, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.00.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 339.63%.

VTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

