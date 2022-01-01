Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 364.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PENN has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company.Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.47.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $51.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.36 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.79.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

