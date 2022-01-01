Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 1.34% of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF stock opened at $55.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.10. First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF has a 52 week low of $51.57 and a 52 week high of $58.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

