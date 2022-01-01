Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 58.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,360,000 after acquiring an additional 34,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,012,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,076,000 after purchasing an additional 112,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,892,000 after purchasing an additional 51,990 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,926,000 after purchasing an additional 50,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,446,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,435,000 after purchasing an additional 195,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $250.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.57, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.17. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $251.70.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.30.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

