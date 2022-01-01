Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 727 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $44,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.01.

Shares of TSM opened at $120.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $623.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $107.58 and a one year high of $142.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.85%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

