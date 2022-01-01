Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,979 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 80.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,177 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.