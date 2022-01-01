FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Trading 4.9% Higher

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.51. 460,244 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 292,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.22.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.66 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FG New America Acquisition Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its position in FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 27,621 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,021,000.

About FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

