Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) and Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Critical Analysis

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) and Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Ferroglobe has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jaguar Mining has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ferroglobe and Jaguar Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferroglobe -16.05% -35.38% -8.00% Jaguar Mining 29.44% 17.46% 13.47%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ferroglobe and Jaguar Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferroglobe $1.14 billion 1.02 -$246.34 million ($1.42) -4.37 Jaguar Mining $160.25 million 1.54 $72.28 million $0.62 5.48

Jaguar Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ferroglobe. Ferroglobe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jaguar Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ferroglobe and Jaguar Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferroglobe 0 0 0 0 N/A Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.2% of Ferroglobe shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Ferroglobe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jaguar Mining beats Ferroglobe on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining, Inc. engages in the production, development, and exploration of gold in the Iron Quadrangle. Its operations include Turmalina Gold Mine, Caeté Complex, Paciência Gold Mine, reserves and resources, technical reports, and Jaguar Mining Dams. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

