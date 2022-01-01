Feathercoin Price Hits $0.0132 on Top Exchanges (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Feathercoin has a market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $1,476.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000485 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3,195.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.