Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmland Partners Inc. operates as a real estate company. It owns and seeks to acquire primary row crop farmland located in agricultural markets throughout North America. The substantial majority of the farms in its portfolio include primary row crops, such as corn and soybeans. Farmland Partners Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $392.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.34 and a beta of 0.78. Farmland Partners has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $12.17.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Farmland Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -62.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 9.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after buying an additional 111,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after buying an additional 31,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after buying an additional 18,724 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 7.1% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 402,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 308,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmland Partners (FPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.