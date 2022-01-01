Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.02% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fanhua Inc. is a provider of financial services. Its product and services comprises property, casualty and life insurance products and insurance claims adjusting services. The company’s online segment includes CNpad, a mobile sales support application, Baoxian.com, an online entry portal for comparing and purchasing health, accident, travel and homeowner insurance products and eHuzhu a non-profit online mutual aid. Fanhua Inc. formerly known as CNinsure Inc. is headquatered in Guangzhou, China. “

Shares of Fanhua stock opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.19. Fanhua has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The company has a market cap of $390.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FANH. UBS Group AG grew its position in Fanhua by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 395,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 151,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Fanhua by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,444,000 after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Fanhua by 382.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 98,454 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Fanhua by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,404,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,306,000 after purchasing an additional 64,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Fanhua during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,000. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

