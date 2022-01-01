Falconswap (FSW) Price Hits $0.0410 on Major Exchanges

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 31st. Over the last week, Falconswap has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One Falconswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. Falconswap has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $84,174.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005490 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00042786 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007064 BTC.

Falconswap Profile

Falconswap (FSW) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com . Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Buying and Selling Falconswap

