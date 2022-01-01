Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Amundi acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $899,097,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Barclays raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.66.

XOM opened at $61.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

