Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF) rose 8.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.36 and last traded at $2.31. Approximately 252,152 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 261,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Exro Technologies from C$7.00 to C$6.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.62.

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing patented coil driver technology and proprietary system architecture for power electronics. The company's coil driver technology expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. It also develops the battery control system that expand the capabilities of batteries by enabling a greater depth of control on the cells.

