Exosis (EXO) Price Hits $0.0261 on Top Exchanges

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 35.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0261 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Exosis has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Exosis has a market cap of $13,453.94 and approximately $5.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,878.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,702.82 or 0.07898710 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

