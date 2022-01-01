Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104,223 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $902,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476,090 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 301.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,213,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 577.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,623,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351,361 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC opened at $47.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

