Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NGL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

In other NGL Energy Partners news, EVP John Ciolek acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 59,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $132,756.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 350,000 shares of company stock worth $716,802.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 24th.

NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $235.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.63.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 28.53% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL).

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.