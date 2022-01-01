Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 24,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 37,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Shares of C stock opened at $60.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $122.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.35. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.