Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 78.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,704 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,867,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,817,000 after buying an additional 222,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,210,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,610,000 after buying an additional 123,447 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,984,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,528,000 after buying an additional 64,259 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,697,000 after buying an additional 273,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,616,000 after buying an additional 16,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI opened at $111.52 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.90 and a 52-week high of $120.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.30.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.86.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

