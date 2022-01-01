Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,030 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $61.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.