Everipedia (IQ) Market Cap Hits $120.73 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $120.73 million and $4.07 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Everipedia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00057793 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,683.93 or 0.07882789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00073945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,711.06 or 0.99951316 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00053153 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007948 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,452,180 coins. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.