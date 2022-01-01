EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EverCommerce Inc. provides service commerce platform. It solutions include end-to-end business management software, integrated payment acceptance, marketing technology and customer engagement applications. The company serves home services, health services and fitness & wellness services industries. EverCommerce Inc. is based in DENVER. “

EVCM has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 23.08.

EVCM opened at 15.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. EverCommerce has a one year low of 14.87 and a one year high of 23.41.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported -0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.05 by -0.08. The firm had revenue of 128.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 123.37 million.

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 16.48 per share, for a total transaction of 164,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVCM. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000.

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

