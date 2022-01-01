EventChain Price Tops $0.0073 on Top Exchanges (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One EventChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. EventChain has a market cap of $229,569.57 and approximately $23,482.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00042310 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007067 BTC.

EventChain Coin Profile

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

