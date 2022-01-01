Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Maxim Group

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) had its price objective increased by Maxim Group from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Euroseas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get Euroseas alerts:

Shares of Euroseas stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.93. The company has a market cap of $174.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Euroseas has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $39.17.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). Euroseas had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 47.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Euroseas will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euroseas by 212.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after buying an additional 238,809 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Euroseas by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Euroseas by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 36,612 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Euroseas by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 49,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Euroseas by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,474 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.