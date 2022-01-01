Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.34

Shares of Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.34 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.27 ($0.02). Europa Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02), with a volume of 367,250 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £7.65 million and a P/E ratio of -13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.34.

About Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG)

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom, Morocco, and Ireland. The company owns a 99% working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby-4 field located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Europa Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Europa Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.