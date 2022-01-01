Ethverse (ETHV) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last week, Ethverse has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethverse coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethverse has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $4,561.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.04 or 0.00370154 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009560 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000111 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000880 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $611.39 or 0.01300351 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

ETHV is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,968,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,878,094 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

