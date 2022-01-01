ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,128 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.08% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $61.45 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $52.38 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.76.

