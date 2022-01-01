Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Purchased by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. Essex Property Trust comprises 1.2% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $22,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,362,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,108,829,000 after purchasing an additional 89,516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,927,000 after purchasing an additional 27,173 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,834,000 after purchasing an additional 492,450 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 839,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,713,000 after purchasing an additional 32,997 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 806,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,893,000 after purchasing an additional 45,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank cut Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.17.

ESS opened at $352.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.88. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.79 and a fifty-two week high of $357.90.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.51%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total value of $10,779,746.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total value of $563,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,157 shares of company stock valued at $26,885,395. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

