Esker (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) Shares Up 23.2%

Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) shares were up 23.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $417.82 and last traded at $417.82. Approximately 13 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $339.09.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Esker in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a €410.00 ($465.91) target price on the stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.24.

Esker SA engages in the provision of digitalization solutions based on artificial intelligence technologies. It operates through the following segments: Document Process Automation, Fax Servers and Host access. The company was founded by Jean-Michel Bérard and Benoît Borrits on February 7, 1985 and is headquartered in Villeurbanne, France.

