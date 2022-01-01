Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CEO Sells $2,356,574.00 in Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $2,356,574.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amir Aghdaei also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Envista alerts:

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of Envista stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $377,421.50.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $32.14 and a 12 month high of $46.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.69 million. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVST shares. Bank of America upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVST. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 771.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,527,000 after buying an additional 3,555,062 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Envista by 21,395.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,606,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,981,000 after buying an additional 2,594,469 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Envista by 299.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,215,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,640,000 after buying an additional 1,661,384 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 46.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,424,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,199,000 after buying an additional 1,083,286 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Envista by 48.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,945,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,358,000 after buying an additional 966,446 shares during the period.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.