Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Receives $155.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAVA. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of Endava stock traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.92. The stock had a trading volume of 126,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,121. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.68 and a beta of 0.92. Endava has a 1 year low of $72.15 and a 1 year high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. Endava had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Endava will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

