Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Encore Wire Corporation is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable. The Company is a significant supplier of both residential wire for interior electrical wiring in homes, apartments and manufactured housing, as well as building wire for electrical distribution in commercial and industrial buildings. “

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

WIRE opened at $143.10 on Wednesday. Encore Wire has a 1-year low of $56.27 and a 1-year high of $151.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $716.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Encore Wire will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 12.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Wire (WIRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.