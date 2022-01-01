EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Director David M. Cole Acquires 5,000 Shares

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Director David M. Cole purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.71 per share, with a total value of C$13,568.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,496,278 shares in the company, valued at C$6,773,899.98.

David M. Cole also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

On Tuesday, December 28th, David M. Cole purchased 5,000 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.80 per share, with a total value of C$14,016.00.

On Monday, December 20th, David M. Cole purchased 5,000 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.73 per share, with a total value of C$13,674.00.

Shares of EMX opened at C$2.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.46. EMX Royalty Co. has a 52-week low of C$2.45 and a 52-week high of C$4.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$294.99 million and a PE ratio of -10.49.

EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.50 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that EMX Royalty Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EMX Royalty in a report on Monday, October 11th.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as Sweden and Norway.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.