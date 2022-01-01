Efinity Token Market Capitalization Achieves $168.97 Million (EFI)

Efinity Token (CURRENCY:EFI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Efinity Token has a market capitalization of $168.97 million and $11.89 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efinity Token coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Efinity Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00042827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Efinity Token Coin Profile

EFI is a coin. Its launch date was May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,857,481 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Efinity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Efinity Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Efinity Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.