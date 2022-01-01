Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Down 1.7%

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) shares were down 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $67.19 and last traded at $67.27. Approximately 6,023 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,976,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Argus upped their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.84%.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth $4,061,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth $15,045,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Edison International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 633,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,119,000 after buying an additional 19,843 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth $952,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

