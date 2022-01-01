Edenville Energy (LON:EDL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.19

Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.19 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.32). Edenville Energy shares last traded at GBX 24 ($0.32), with a volume of 15 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 23.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 27.13. The firm has a market cap of £5.20 million and a PE ratio of -2.16.

About Edenville Energy (LON:EDL)

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities, primarily coal in Africa. Its principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

